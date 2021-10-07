Research shows that the effectiveness of a legislative body decreases when the number of members increases over seven. As the number climbs, so too does the level of bureaucracy. A large group just can’t agree on things.
One great example of the dysfunction that emerges as the number of delegates increase is Congress. Another place is county government.
This isn’t an attack on the great people that lead this county. It’s just an objective observation that comes from looking in at the workings of a system that might need some tweaking.
As a 10-year veteran of attending meetings at every level, the most challenging by far to cover are those of the county. Meetings run long, and sometimes business that should be resolved gets caught in an endless maze of committees.
The redistricting was a chance to streamline county government. To declutter the system so that it becomes effective. Matters can get resolved and problems solved. Cutting the number of districts to nine was a step, but come on, placing two commissioners to represent each district took the county back to where it was. The cut was three commissioners.
A deep cut to nine would be painful, like tossing that favorite pair of jeans that you had in college, but when you’ve outgrown a system and it doesn’t work anymore, you have to fix it.
With only nine commissioners, the county could cut out the caucuses, and that would be a great idea. The argument against cutting more commission seats because commissioners don’t attend meetings, only to turn around and defend a caucus system that necessitates more meetings, simply doesn’t make sense. If the county can’t fill committee seats, it could be that there are too many to fill.