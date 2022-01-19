“You have COVID,” the grim-faced nurse said about a half a step into the room.
Wait, what? I was just there, at a local urgent care facility, getting the test to be a good human. Now putting together this week’s paper just got way more complicated.
Last Monday my chills started. I don’t have a lot of padding, so I’m always cold. But when you can’t text for the shivering, it’s time to break out the el cheepo, under-the-tongue thermometer that my older boy loves to play doctor with. It came back at 100.8.
I spent most of the day sleeping Tuesday, and by Tuesday evening, my fever dropped off to 99.4 and once came back 98.1. Yay, I’m cured. Right?
Now to get the test, and get back to work. My appointment was for 11 a.m. That should leave plenty of time to write, but here it is 2 p.m. and I’d spent $170 and three hours of my life to have a Q-tip swab of my nose done for what I knew would have to be a negative result. After dodging the COVID bullet for two years through some pretty hairy meetings, it finally caught me.
According to the nurse, I had a fever but my heart rate was good, and my O-2 levels too, and honestly I felt fine -- if fine means feeling like you’re coming into work on one hour of sleep to face a 4 p.m. deadline.
I make no light of those facing severe illnesses. My mom recently died of COVID, and I know it’s serious. I’m fortunate with such mild symptoms, but the news doesn’t stop.
If 2020 taught us anything, it was how to work from home. Time to put those lessons into practice. This week’s paper was, figuratively speaking, phoned in from my living room.
If it weren’t for the wonderful staff that makes the paper what it is, I’m not sure what we would have done. But there is nobody I’d rather leave the paper with than them, so rest assured that there is just as much care and dedication to the new in this week’s paper as every other edition.
Editor’s note: This was written last week so by print time, I am out of quarantine.