Welcome to the Brave New World.

In response to the Mr. David Dale's letter in this Week's Manchester Times. The misrepresentations are almost too numerous to respond to. To being with, President Trump did not make those disparaging remarks about "dead soldiers being losers and suckers. This has been soundly debunked by those who were with him that day. The accusation about not visiting the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery had absolutely nothing to do with disheveled hair. The helicopter explained in detail why it was not advisable to land that da. I think Mr. Dale should do a little research. It reminds me of after hearing live an exchange between reporters where the president was ask specifically about MSI3 and the president said they were animals. It was reported and repeated thousands of times over an extended period of time that he called all immigrants animals. This is just typical of what the mainstream media has done from the very beginning of Trump's term in office and before. I also have to disagree that these "people of color" can be excused for almost anything, including "tearing up something." Well, they have done quite a bit more than tearing up things and they are not all "people of color." People have been injured, killed, property destroyed, buildings burned to the ground, people's very livelihood taken away including those "of color." As far as the Capital demonstration, I don't know of one single conservative from a position of authority who tried to excuse this. They were all calling for a complete investigation and for justice to be served which is currently happening. Some of these people are paying a very high price for, in many cases, just being there and protesting. No weapons were found, nobody as injured and the only person killed was an innocent female shot by a capital policeman who it appears is being protected by the powers that be. By contrast, our own president and vice president actively raised money to bail out the criminals who rioted, burned looted all Summer while the mainstream media reporters stood there right in front of burning buildings and referred to it as “mostly peaceful protests."
Surely they jest!
Exactly what is the point that "people of color" trying to get over? There are racist people out there, but as far as I can tell, it's not a racist country. Affirmative action became a reality 60 years ago, minorities, in many cases have been given preference for employment applications and education scholarships. Nobody thinks twice about mixed race families. I don't think very many people even see skin color. I know I don't. Suddenly, we are supposedly so "racist" that some feel it necessary of embrace CRT, a Marxist theology that teaches white children, an even adults, that all white people are oppressors and that people of color are victims. Do you think that's what people, black or white want their children taught? Well, it appears that some of these "concerns" are being met and things are changing with this new administration. Thousands of jobs were eliminated on the first day of Biden’s term with the cancelling of the Keystone Pipeline while he lifted the sanctions on Russia for their pipeline. We are overrun at the border order with thousands of migrants, some sick with COVID, are being dispersed all over the country against the will of our governors. The shelters are so over capacity and so miserable that there is a suicide watch. President Biden made a pathetic attempt to blame Trump for this surge, but must have been thwarted by the fact that many of the migrants have been interviewed and make it very clear why they are coming, not to mention that they were wearing shirts with Biden 's name. Neither the President nor the VP have the courage to go there and face the crises that they have created. They have created a bonanza for the cartels and now they are outnumbering the border patrol and those officers are being threatened. Little children are being dropped over the wall and abandoned by the traffickers. Thousands of tax payer funds are being used to house these migrants while we have homelessness among our own people, some of whom are veterans. Gas prices are rapidly going up. We are no longer energy independent taxes are going through the roof, business taxes are going to increase, capitol gains taxes are going to increase and death taxes are going to affect more than just multi-millionaires. We are losing our freedoms more and more every day. Biden has even said that he was going to reinstate the individual mandate which is nothing but government confiscation of money from private citizens Obama was happy to fine Christian organizations like The Little Sisters of the Poor for not relinquishing their Christian liberties and bowing to the state. They had to go all the way to the Supreme Court and won. This fine would have amounted to 70 million a year. How can you be a Christian and not object to that? Crime is running rampant everywhere and when questioned, some of these people act as though they have a right to do whatever they want to do, take whatever they want, attack law enforcement and others whenever they want.
Welcome to the Brave New World.
Julia Sanford,
Manchester