Lady Raiders push ahead to fifth in state rankings

The CHS Lady Raiders have been going on a tear this season. The disciplined group coached by Joe Cope have an 18-1 record that includes a perfect 7-0 in conference play. The sole loss the group faced was to Blackman earlier in the season, and since that loss the team has blown out most of the competition. Last week's three game stretch featured multiple double-digit blowouts by the team including a dominate win over in county rival Tullahoma.
The success of the Lady Raiders has earned them a fifth placed ranking in the state according to Maxpreps. Other teams in the top ten are Ensworth at one, Upperman at two, Bearden at three, Bradley Central at fourth, Hutchison at sixth, Stone Memorial seventh, Northview Academy eighth, Sevier County ninth, and Loretto at tenth.