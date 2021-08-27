The blood of thousands of Afghanistan residents are now clearly on the hands of Democrats nationwide and anyone that voted for Banjo Joe Biden.
Ever notice that Joe Biden clearly resembles the beady eyed little man on the front porch playing the banjo in the movie Deliverance featuring Burt Reynolds and Ned Beatty.
The atrocities now being committed in Afghanistan against women and young girls by the Islamic Taliban is clearly blood on the hands of American Democrats that voted for Banjo Joe. Imagine the guilt associated with aiding the Taliban as every Democrat is guilty of.
So much for basic Human Rights, women's rights and children's rights that Democrats claim to care for.
When this country was ran by adults in past years this didn't happen. The results of voting for Liberal Democrats is much the same as having a third grade class run the entire school .
It's never a good idea to have childish, naive and gullible minds try to run a nation and the results have been proven.
Richard Cox
Manchester