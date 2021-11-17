I read online the news that was published in the Tullahoma News, but not Manchester Times, that Catholic Charities of Nashville has opened a Tullahoma office with the blessing of both Tullahoma and Manchester Chambers of Commerce. The article was rather innocuous, but residents/taxpayers should be aware that this organization is a major player in the resettlement of refugees.
In its own words on its website, cctenn.org, Catholic Charities works to welcome and integrate immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers and has assisted over 393,000 individuals over the past year.
Will Coffee and surrounding counties see a huge influx of Afghan refugees and/or illegal immigrants from the southern border?
Shirley Kasper
Manchester, TN