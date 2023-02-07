Community Contributor weighs in on Valentine's Day

As we approach Valentine’s Day, I’d like to issue this public service announcement to my fellow men out there, especially you married gentlemen: if you've come to believe that "romance" is a one or two time per year event, you have it all wrong.
“Love” and “Romance” are two completely different things. You can love your wife every day… but romancing your wife every day is so much better.
First, love is not a noun: it’s not something you can have or possess, nor is it some proverbial hole you fall into or out of. Love is a VERB… it’s an action that you deliberately choose to take, every day, whether you feel like it or not.
No matter what the day holds, I am going to determine up front, early on, that I’m going to love my spouse no matter what. I may not be happy about it: I may be a bit upset with her today. More like it, she’s upset with me… but we choose to love our covenant partner through the ups and downs. Love your lady.
Second, romance isn’t a behavior or something you do: it’s a mindset. It’s something you are. Your lady has to be the queen of your life in your mind and soul and the center of your universe in this world. Once that shift takes place, you won't stop thinking of ways to pamper her and rock her world. Poems, flowers for no reason, world-class foot massages, little notes by her coffee cup… the possibilities are endless! If nothing else, just let her talk – and actually listen to her.
Romance isn't about the big, expensive things. It's about the little things, day after day, that cost little to nothing–but make a relationship so enjoyable and worthwhile. They’re simple things reminding her that, out of the four billion women on earth, no one could take her place in your life.
Valentine’s Day should be like every other day, but only because every day should be like Valentine's Day.
As we approach Valentine’s Day, I’d like to issue this public service announcement to my fellow men out there, especially you married gentlemen: if you've come to believe that "romance" is a one or two time per year event, you have it all wrong.
I would like to thank the members of the Coffee County Purchasing Commission for a unanimous decision on April 20, to give relief to the Coffee County Historical Society and the Haven of Hope for electrical utilities where these entities are non-profit and share space in county-owned buildin…
My entire life savings is $260. The gas price is one fourth of that. That’s right $60 for 15 gallons. Joe Biden is making the gas price go up so much that my mom and dad might go broke. We need to het Donald Trump back to present because Joe Biden was never elected.
On Monday, Feb. 28, I had to call 911 due to a medical emergency. If you have ever had to call our local 911, you know what a great team they are. There were three men on the call. They put me at ease immediately. Very professional.
Imagine this situation: A step-father sexually abuses a 5-year-old girl. The mother has been suffering abuse from him for years, and when she finds out he abuses her daughter, she decides to make a report to the child abuse hotline. Do you think the mother will feel safe providing her name? …
I read online the news that was published in the Tullahoma News, but not Manchester Times, that Catholic Charities of Nashville has opened a Tullahoma office with the blessing of both Tullahoma and Manchester Chambers of Commerce. The article was rather innocuous, but residents/taxpayers sho…