Veterans’ organizations regularly invite veterans to join or ask members to renew their annual membership. For many of us who have the time to be involved, it's easy. For a large percentage of our members, it's not: they have other obligations that limit or prohibit participation.
That's okay. Just because someone can’t make every meeting and event, it doesn’t make them any less a member. Many of us have heard: "I don't have time to be involved" – so, they don't renew their membership. Or we hear: "I only hear from you when it's time to renew - you just want my money" – so, they don't renew their membership.
We've heard these and more. Let me debunk those statements.
"I don't have time to be involved." If you can’t make meetings or events, that’s okay! Your membership is no less important. That will be explained below.
"I only hear from you when it's time to renew - you just want my money." Our local posts are very busy with community involvement: youth scholarships, community service, patriotic events, preparing for meetings... and since we have a building, add maintenance and cleaning on top of that. We're busy, but I can guarantee we’re thinking about you. We’re here for you.
Your membership is vital to our mission: even if you can't help with a fundraiser, meeting or event. It’s important because when we lobby officials for your benefits, whether in the U.S. Capitol or State Capitol, your membership helps us fight for veteran legislation. It helps veterans who came before you, as well as future veterans.
There’s strength in numbers – and elected officials pay attention to numbers. We could tell them, “our 50,000 members are urging you to"… thank you, duly noted. Or our leadership can say, "we have 500,000 members, they're heavily involved in your community, they vote, and they need your support." THAT gets attention!
Even if you can't be actively involved with your veterans’ organizations, it's critical to at least be a member: and life membership is often reasonable. We're here to help you, support you, listen to you, and fight for you.