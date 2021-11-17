At the November Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, I was in the audience when Mr. Wayne Lance voiced his concerns about the wedding chapel built on his property behind the Conference Center. Unfortunately Mr. Lance was cut short by the city attorney so the board and public didn’t get to hear all of what he had to say. It is not a good look for our city leaders to treat someone rudely when they are bringing a serious concern before the board that could cost the taxpayers money. Why not listen to the man and try to come up with a solution? If a mistake has been made, then let’s address it now and not kick the can down the road. The people of Coffee County need to pay attention and remember this at election time. We need leaders who will treat everyone with respect, take accountability for mistakes, and do what’s best for the taxpayers.
Sincerely,
Tim Brown
Manchester, TN