My name is Elizabeth Frasssrand. I have been a resident of Coffee County now for eleven years. I spent quite a bit of time here as a child visiting family as well.
I have a request to ask from you. A request, more accurately a retraction to ask of you. One that is of such importance, as well as something that desperately needs to be corrected to the public. For myself, as well as the other party involved and their family. I would quite honestly be astonished if you were to disregard such a request.
You made two extremely harmful errors recently in an article. Both of which has caused people, including myself, unnecessary pain and suffering. Errors that quite possibly even put my own safety at risk.
To explain how it clearly effects me, along with this other individual's family, let me explain my background here....
I have had several jobs at a few local businesses that serve the public. Therefore, over the years, I have became well acquainted with many of my neighbors around Manchester... As well as many in Tullahoma also. I'm not exactly well known by everyone here. In the past I've had a stain or two to my reputation. Still I continue trying to be as kind to everyone as I can be and do what I can to help people. I am known by a decent amount of people though. I certainly could never get in and out of Manchester Wal-Mart without seeing several familiar faces and having a few conversations... It is still a small town after all.
With that said, when an article is published in the Manchester Times that is informing readers about an alleged crime that I was the victim of. Then there are certain indicators that would give away my identity. One being the person who is accused being someone I was involved with for several months prior... It's fair that a few would possibly assume I am the victim at that point. As the article continues though, it then becomes so undeniably evident that I am definitely the victim involved. At this point my identity is made so clear, there is no possible manner in which I could avoid a large number of people knowing.
It continues with an editor, of an otherwise respectable newspaper, carelessly including a full description of my vehicle. The year, the make, the model, even the color of a victim's vehicle. A description that was not only potentially putting me in danger but also one that the public had no need to be given. When this article was made public it was days after the vehicle was recovered, I was found safely, and the person accused had also been apprehended.
Typically there is an attempt to keep a victim's identity private. Given that the situation had been resolved, there is no search for the victim, a vehicle, or even the suspect at the time this was written. Especially considering it is a crime of this magnitude, that carries a sentence of up to 60 years if convicted, when it is made so clear to the public who this victim may be, it is then an inexcusable and irresponsible violation of one's safety and privacy. In turn causes myself, as the victim, pain and suffering.
Your other error was made solely in the headline of this article. Not only was the headline completely inaccurate with its description of the crime, but it unnecessarily portrayed a decent man out to be this horrible monster. The headline read something along the lines of "Sex offender caught after kidnapping woman at knifepoint". Well great, you published the fact that he's registered when that is already public information. Then you give a false description of what he allegedly did. I was there sir, I am the victim, and I am the only other person that knows exactly what happened.
That being said... Michael Prentice NEVER put a knife to me, he never threatened me with a knife, he never even held one close to me. That being said, your headline is inaccurate, misleading, hurtful and once again Mr. Coffelt, IRRESPONSIBLE!!!! When you look at this headline in it's entirety, it's giving people false information. Also it is unfairly attacking this man's character, reputation, and harming any future he may have here. It gives people an unfair, incorrect idea of who Mike is as a person. Some of those people including those who are friends, colleagues, and acquaintances of Michael's family. Causing them pain and suffering, Michael included.
Regardless of what did or did not happen on July 2, 2021 between myself and Michael Prentice, we both deserve to be treated respectfully. Without false accusations. Without spreading inaccurate information that could prevent Michael from receiving a fair trial. Without unnecessary and unfair descriptions of either individual's actions or character. Without being subjected to any present or future harm. Without either individual's safety being put at risk in any way. Your article was so careless with it's contents, that you violated every single person directly and indirectly involved, in some form.
Michael Jon Prentice is a good person with good intentions for the people around him. Mike, similar to all of us, has made mistakes in the past. He also struggled with addiction. That being said, Mike did reach out to his Probation Officer for help many months prior to the events on July 2. Had he received the assistance in finding this help, this quite possibly would have been avoided.
Considering that certain individuals employed by Coffee County failed to perform their job, that failure prevented Mike from receiving this help he requested..... when it is evident that it was so desperately needed. When it can be proven that he was requesting he receive this help for himself, this employee of the county, as well as the State of TN, should be held equally as accountable for anything that occurred after the fact, as Mr. Prentice is held accountable himself.
I will fight like hell, as the "victim" in this case, to prevent the Coffee Co District Attorney's Office, the State of TN, and any others involved from taking this case to trial, instead of working out a plea deal in a reasonable amount of time. I will fight like hell to prevent the imposing of a sentence that will take the majority of his life. As it is unfair and undeserving. Also due to the fact that his probation officer, the county, as well as the State is somewhat at fault here for not helping a man asking for help. I believe with all of my heart that had he received help, that none of this would have occurred.
I hope that maybe Michael's story and our situation will somehow guarantee in the future that this county's probation dept concentrate more so on helping their clients be successful, rather than simply getting their money. County jails, prisons, parole, and probation were created to rehabilitate people. Not to make any attempt to incarcerate or institutionalize people for life. Not even to force people to pay fines. The goal is rehabilitation, not guarantee repeat incarceration or even payment enforcement. They are all to help punish initially then to ensure the successful re-entry into society. I think this county in particular may have its job description horribly mistaken.
Thank you for reading. I hope that you consider publishing. Everyone involved deserves for this to be seen and heard. Mike Prentice especially!
I love you Michael Jon, you are missed daily, and I will continue fighting for you.
Elizabeth Frassrand
Manchester
EDITOR’S NOTE: The identity of all victims are omitted as policy from Manchester Times stories. This letter to the editor was clearly marked as such by the writer. It is reprinted as submitted. All crime stories are written from official police reports and are public records. Any allegations included therein are clearly labeled as being statements from the police. All citizens are constitutionally innocent until proven guilty.