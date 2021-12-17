The year was the mid to Late fifties. The ground was frozen hard beneath the snow that lay like a blanket over the hillside. My toes were frozen.
We were on a mission. We had crossed the creek and daddy led the way up the hillside with the saw and my sıster, Naola, and I struggled slightly to keep up his pace. The objective was that perfect cedar tree growing on the hillside that we would string lights and hang ornaments and icicles turning our living room into a Christmas wonderland. Experience had taught us that there was no such thing as the "perfect" cedar tree that you could transform into the perfect Christmas tree. Cedar trees grow large and the strange thing is that out in the woods, they look a lot smaller than they do in your living room.
After some searching and ruling out several, we find a cedar not too large, but not too small. Daddy cut it down and we are on our way back home out of the cold. The plastic bread bags we had pulled over our shoes and tied at our ankles had failed us miserably, our feet are wet and cold -- toes red like Rudolph's nose. But, we have exciting things to do. We can't dwell on a little frostbite.
As happened often, the tree was too tall for our living room and Daddy cut of the bottom of the tree and
with it comes what looks like half of the side. That's ok. We'll turn that toward the window. He gets the tree set up and mama comes in with boxes of tree decorations. As they have done every Christmas of my existence, my parents have a heated discussion about what goes on first. Daddy has he childlike passion for Christmas tree decorating, and not the patience explaining why our tree lights already have the artificial spray snow on them from previous Christmases.
This year the snow gets sprayed first, then he lights. There's a bubble light out, and a few of the colored bulbs, but we have replacements. During the ornament hanging process one or two ornaments are inevitably dropped by our small hands, and being glass, they break. There may be a little scolding and a little hurt feeling, but it is quickly forgiven and all passes in the excitement of the moment. By this time mama and daddy are tired of fooling with the tree, each other and us. They leave my sister and me to the box of what must have been l0,000 never ending icicles. We start out like professional decorators, slowly, deliberately placing each silver icicle one at a time on each branch.
Within minutes, with reckless abandon we are throwing handfuls of silvery, glittering icicles up in the air. Luckily the majority of them land somewhere on or near the tree ... a few in our hair ... and on each other.
Just like that, the tree is decorated. It looks like the grand Christmas tree spectacular I had envisioned. I remember those times when our lives were simpler, and Christmas honestly was the most wonderful time of the year. Cousin Alma Ashley made her wonderfully delicious divinity candy, we made fudge using the hickory nuts and black walnuts we picked up, mama made her fruit and jam cakes and cooked a country ham in the lard stand. After taking it off the stove, she wrapped the entire thing up in quilts where it would stay for an unspecified amount of time. Daddy bought boxes of chocolate covered cherries when the five-and-dime in Murfreesboro had them on sale and he hid them, but not nearly well enough.
We had our Christmas program at the Gossburg Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church and always at the end we sang Here Comes Sanla Claus" as loudly as we coukd and Santa would come running in with the red bag of goodies for the kids slung over his back with a cheery Ho! Ho! Ho!
There was something truly magical about being a farm child in the 1950s the likes of which will never be seen again, lost forever except in the archives of memories of old folks like me.
May your childhood memories of the season live forever in your heart: Merry Christmas to you and "God bless us everyone."
With love,
Cathey