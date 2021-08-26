Dear Manchester Times,
I am writing this letter to address to you my interest, and why you should include it in your paper.
My name is Brody Goodwin, and one of my favorite hobbies is motocross. Motocross is a sport in which people race dirtbikes. Many of my friends and I love to go to the track and ride. Even though there are only a few local tracks to ride at, I think you should include this sport in your paper because I think that it is a vivid sport. I also think the community would want to know about upcoming races.
The motocross community is a great community of amazing people, and I’d love to share this amazing sport with others. Thank you.
Brody Goodwin
Manchester
EDITOR’S NOTE:
Brody, thanks for letting us know about such an interesting sport. I can’t make any promises about coverage, but motocross certainly sounds interesting. We will certainly discuss what coverage we might be able to give to it in the future.