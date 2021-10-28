Letter to editor.jpg

Years ago I bought a 40 acre tract of desert land south of Kingman, Arizona for $20 thousand that I still own. That’s $500 per acre for remote desert land not fit for agriculture nor much anything else. I was speculating on land values raising.

 I may have hit the jackpot due to the incredible naivety of the still mask wearing public and the many Democrats still trying to prolong a political bonanza in their favor.

 Someone I personally know had a myriad of health issues including a very high white blood cell count, kidney failure and heart problems before he passed away.

That's until the family discovered that the government pays COVID-related death burial funds and other COVID related benefits.

 I really should prepare a sales pamphlet and distribute them personally outside major retail stores in Coffee County to all Mask wearers and especially outside the Coffee County Democrats Headquarters.

 My $500 per acre "Oceanfront Arizona Property" should bring me $100,000 each among the great unwashed Democrats and the incredibly naive.

 

Richard Cox

Manchester,Tennessee 37355