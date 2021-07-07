I am frustrated with the seeming complete lack of respect for process that our board of Mayor and Alderman exhibit. Two recent egregious examples, 1. a street committee vote was carried out by phone.
Can't do that.
Second, an issue was discussed (being generous here) that was not on the agenda of a special called meeting. Can only discuss and vote on listed agenda items so the people know what's up. Then the finance committee takes a vote and all three members vote.
Can't do that.
One Alderman said of a committee I established 'much to do about nothing'. It was time consuming and it was important. It was difficult. Some issues require intellectual stamina. There is no departmental accountability in our government already.
Hasn't been for years.
And now the leadership of our government acts without accountability and with impunity.
I don't have an answer to the remedy. How do you make someone respect something they consider nonexistent or just plain unnecessary? How do encourage a lazy mind to learn and act within the process the go0d people of our town, over time, have set forth.
Regulatory processes are in place expressly to prevent this sort of ignorant arrogance in government. And yet... this dismissive behavior persists.
We have a brilliant form of government. But it is a representative government. Next election, encourage good citizens to offer their time. Not the ones you know the best and smile at you in the store, or loudly decry issues on social media but those who are diligent, care about professional progress and care about our town above themselves and their politically regressive buddies.