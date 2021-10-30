I’d like to thank the members of the Oak Street Social Club, a group of 40 or so likeminded people that got together for a gathering among friends and raised upwards of $4,000 dollars at the same time to buy a drone for the Coffee County Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC program. It is very much appreciated as we had lost our drone in an accident. I would encourage other people that get together for similar gatherings to consider raising money for whatever worthy cause they would like to support. Your generosity was very much appreciated.
Carl Hirschel
Manchester, TN 37355