It was President George Washington who said:
“Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor; and Whereas both Houses of Congress have, by their joint committee, requested me to ‘recommend to the people of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.’"
It was President Abraham Lincoln who said:
“No human counsel hath devised, nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”
While Congress left the observance of Thanksgiving largely to the States, it was customary for presidents to declare such a day, modeled after Lincoln’s 1863 proclamation that the last Thursday in November should be set aside as a day of gratitude for the Divine Providence our nation has received.
Our country is far from perfect, but it’s because we humans who make up the country are far from perfect. God’s mercy, grace, and patience with us are nonetheless evident in our many blessings: the poorest person in America has more than do 80% of the people on the planet. We are the most charitable nation, with our citizens giving of their money, time and talents to help those less fortunate.
Most of our nation’s ills come from a single cause: people looking inwards, toward themselves. Focus on self creates fertile ground in which the seeds of greed, loneliness, envy, and desire blossom. By looking outwards and focusing on the needs of others, however, we grow compassion, generosity, sacrifice, and love.
As we enter the holiday season beginning with Thanksgiving, take the time to count your blessings: you woke up with a pulse, with a day ahead of you in which you can freely choose to improve yourself, or not. To worship God, or not. To take free online courses and plan for your success. Or not. And be thankful for those blessings of freedom; for the friends and family you have; for the resources available to help you as you need it. Be thankful for the generations of patriots who fought and died for your freedoms.
Finally, volunteer for a cause you’re passionate about. There are plenty of organizations for almost every noble cause under the sun. You never know who you will meet; the huge impact your small efforts will have on others; and what doors of opportunity will open for you.
Be thankful. Have a grateful heart. Serve others with sincere compassion.
G. Lamar Wilkie
USN (Ret.)
Manchester, TN