On Monday, Feb. 28, I had to call 911 due to a medical emergency. If you have ever had to call our local 911, you know what a great team they are. There were three men on the call. They put me at ease immediately. Very professional.
Like most people, I had a low impression of small-town hospitals, and ask if they could take me to Murfreesboro. Of course they could not, so they took me to Unity where I ended being admitted for three days and three nights.
We can be proud to have a facility like Unity. Although my medical emergency was immediate, it was not critical. There were critical cases in the ER, and they were priority but every patient in the ER was taken care of.
The staff responded to call lights within seconds, not minutes. It was amazing.
Within a few hours it was determined that I needed to be admitted. In this day of stress from Covid, that the medical profession has to deal with, the medical professionals at Unity were amazing. Nurses responded quickly to call button, were kind and caring when attending to my needs.
I felt safe.
I will be 80 in a few months, and I want to encourage everyone to respect and be thankful for our local hospital and its staff. I realize that there are many who would not agree with me based on their own personal experiences, but believe me, bad things happen in large hospitals as well.
Be a blessing to everyone if only with a smile. It may be all they need.
Karon Puttkammer
Manchester