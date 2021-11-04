In an ongoing dispute over the partial ownership of property that houses a small wedding venue associated with the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, Knoxville-area developer Wayne Lance, who holds one third title to the tract, has submitted several letters to the city challenging the center’s continued use of the property.
The latest letter expresses concern that he is at risk for liability in activities that occur in use of the property.
“I again ask/demand that Coffee County Government stop the unauthorized use of my land. I also demand General Liability insurance coverage for Wayne C. Lance to protect me from lawsuits caused by (Conference Center Director Rebecca) French’s confessed risky activity that is being personally conducted by Rebecca French. Within 48 hours please provide me with evidence of insurance coverage please,” Lance writes to City Attorney Gerald Ewell.
“I again ask the Coffee County government to agree to mediation to settle our adverse possession issues. We should avoid costly court action that your Mayor is demanding at taxpayer’s expense,” the letter said.
Lance has further issued a “Demand to stop use of my land attached. The continued use,” he said “is criminal activity: criminal trespassing. I will be visiting the Coffee County AG on November 2.”
Lance advised the Times that the center is continuing to use the property and an event was held on there over Halloween weekend. Details of the event were not confirmed by the Times.
Lance’s letter to the city reads:
Mr. Ewell. On October 21 The Manchester Times published Rebecca French’s statement made at the PBA meeting that revealed very risky activity on my property. On May 8 the (Facebook) post covered a wedding setup on my property.
French’s statement confessed to conducting unauthorized and very risky activity that included construction of a permanent building on Wayne Lance’s property. I again ask/demand that Coffee County Government stop the unauthorized use of my land. I also demand General Liability insurance coverage for Wayne C. Lance to protect me from lawsuits caused by French’s confessed risky activity that is being personally conducted by Rebecca French. Within 48 hours please provide me with evidence of insurance coverage please.
I again ask the Coffee County government to agree to mediation to settle our adverse possession issues. We should avoid costly court action that your Mayor is demanding at tax payer’s expense.
French also publicly represented that MPBA owns the Wedding Venue building located permanently on my property. Please require her to publicly retract that false statement. Public record shows that Wayne Lance has a 1/3 undivided ownership interest in the subject property and improvements.
Your immediate attention is necessary and will be appreciated.
Respectfully,
Wayne Lance