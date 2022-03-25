While emergency calls made to poison centers often involve accidental poisonings of young children, many of the calls are for Senior adults. More often, Senior cases are due to the combination of prescription and non-prescription medications, or someone taking a wrong dosage.
Avoid medication mishaps with these safety strategies:
Always turn on a light and if you are visually impaired, put on your eyeglasses before taking or giving a medication.
Take all medications as prescribed. If you feel you are having an adverse reaction, contact your doctor or pharmacist and go to the nearest emergency medical center.
Talk with your pharmacist if you are not certain how to take your medication correctly. Don’t hesitate to ask for written instructions that are clear and understandable to you. Contact your doctor if you had a different understanding during the office visit.
Never take someone else’s medication. The dosage might be wrong, or you may be allergic to the medicine and not know it.
Store medications in the original bottle and do not mix different medications in the same bottle. Daily or weekly pill dispensers can be refilled from original bottles.
Always read the label on the bottle of a prescription and look at the pills before you leave the pharmacy. Talk with your pharmacist if the pill looks different than what you’ve gotten before, but keep in mind that colors or shapes may vary between manufacturers of the same drug.
If you have difficulty opening a medicine bottle, ask your pharmacist for a more Senior-friendly option.
Have a cool, dry designated area in your home where medications are kept. If it requires refrigeration, select a spot specifically for it.
Never leave medications stored on a countertop, bedside table, or easily accessible purse or bag, if you have young children or pets at home. Medication lock boxes work well for safe storage.
Set a time each year when you do a medicine “clean sweep” to purge old, expired, and unwanted medications. Keep in mind that flushing medications down the sink or toilet is not good for the environment and throwing them in the trash may put other people or animals in danger. Safely dispose unused medications by dropping them off at designated Drug Take-Back sites with our local city and county police departments.
The Tennessee Poison Center at Vanderbilt Medical Center has trained professionals ready to answer questions and provide instructions if you suspect a poisoning. It is openall day, every day. Calls are FREE and confidential. Don’t wait until you have an emergency to call 1-800-222-1222.