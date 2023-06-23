budget

 When the smoke settled from the months’ worth of Budget and Finance Committee meetings, a $26 million proposed operating budget emerged that will go before the Full Commission Tuesday, June 27.

The budget includes a 4% raise for almost all of the county’s employees but is scheduled to cut into the county reserves to the tune of $2.1 million dollars. The budget does not call for any tax increase.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

