2020 challenges overcome thanks to ‘true patriots’ such as Sgt. Armstrong

As end of 2020, a year that has brought uncertainty and troubles, is approaching, it’s important to recognize people, who work to overcome obstacles and keep the community safe. Sgt. Chris Armstrong with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is one of those “true patriots and servants,” who deserves recognition, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin. Partin said Armstrong has served the department with dedication and patriotism.
“Chris is a true patriot and servant to our county who sets an example that we all strive to achieve,” Partin said.
Sgt. Daniel Ray echoed Partin’s words.
“Sgt. Chris Armstrong is in charge of our reserve program,” Ray said. “He is over our reserve program. He coordinates all of our training. He stays in contact with each one of our deputies in our reserve program. If the reserves are needed for a certain duty, he is the one that is in charge of making that happen. If any of the deputies have any kind of issues, they reach out to Sgt. Armstrong. He does a phenomenal job of coordinating that and making (things) happen.”
About 20 part-time deputies work for the reserve program, said Ray. The program provides assistance when needed for events held in the county.
“The reserves work football games, basketball games. They work the gates, they are involved with traffic control.” Ray said. “They work very, very hard for the department.”
Armstrong has been with the department for 12 years.
“I can’t say enough good stuff about Chris,” Ray said. “He has assisted with a lot of investigating. He has ridden with probably every single deputy. Every time we have ever called Chris for (anything), he would either do it or have someone (handle the issue).”
Armstrong is “such an all-around great deputy,” said Ray.
“He is very knowledgeable in law enforcement, as far as the legal side of it, as far as the departmental standard operating procedures,” Ray said. “He is a great trainer. He is a great leader.”
Armstrong was promoted to sergeant last year.
“Since then, I have put a lot of extra responsibilities on his shoulders and he didn’t flinch,” Ray said. “He has completely blown everybody’s mind with how well he has run this program. This program is what it is because of Sgt. Armstrong.
“Sgt. Armstrong has a way of making every single person around him like him, and he makes people laugh. He is hilarious.”
Armstrong is passionate about his job and his family, added Ray.
“He is married and has a daughter,” Ray said. “He is just all-around likeable guy. Everybody loves him and he can make friends with anyone. The respect people give Chris is unbelievable, not because he demands it but because the way he carries himself. He is such an amazing guy.”