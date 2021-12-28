(This story has been updated from the print edition to include names available Dec. 28.)
The 2022 local election season is off to a strong start with 31 potential candidates picking up qualifying petitions from the Coffee County Election Commission. 2022 will see two elections, the party primary in May and the general election in August.
On the crowded ballot will be positions open for Circuit Court Judge Parts One and Two, General Sessions Judge Parts One and Two, Coffee County Mayor, District Attorney for the 14th Judicial District (Coffee County), Sheriff, two county commission seats for each of the nine districts and nine Coffee County School Board seats, as well as County Register of Deeds, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Constables and Road Superintendent.
For Manchester residents and registered Manchester property rights voters, Manchester mayor and three alderman positions will also be on the August ballot.
As of Dec. 22, picking up papers for General Sessions Judge Part Two is Attorney for the City of Manchester Gerald Ewell (R), whose late father was a long-standing judge in the county. Squaring off against Ewell for the Republican nomination in the May primary will be Tullahoma Attorney Garth Roland Segroves (R).
In the General Sessions Part One race, Judge Greg Perry (R) is so far the only name in the mix. In the Circuit Court Judge Part One race will be Judge William Lockhart (R), who was appointed by Governor Lee last August to fill the vacancy left by Judge Johnson’s retirement. Tullahoma attorney Bobby Carter (R) will face Lockhart’s former practice partner, Manchester attorney Eric Burch (R) in the Circuit Court Part Two election primary in May.
As of Dec. 22, District Attorney Craig Northcott (R) and Public Defender John Nicoll (R) were unopposed.
Former State Representative Judd Matheny is currently unopposed in the Republican primary bid for the position of County Mayor. Democrat Luke Cameron will seek to challenge him in the general election as will County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham as an Independent.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Sheriff Chad Partin will go head-to-head with North Coffee SRO Alethia Smartt Rawn for the Republican nomination in May. Former CCSD Captain Danny Ferrell and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin, both running as Independents, will face the winner of the Republican primary in the August general election.
County Commission papers have been picked up by Michael Stein (D) for the new District 2, Joseph Hodge (R) for the new District 4, Johnnie Duncan (R) for the new District 5 and sitting commissioners Dennis Hunt (R) for the new District 6, Rosemary Crabtree (D) for the new District 7 and Timothy Stubblefield (R) for the new District 8.
Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Anthony
Sarah Bradley, of Manchester, is seeking the Republican nomination for School Board Seat 1 and current County Commissioner Michael Ray will run as an Independent in the August election for School Board Seat 3.
In the Road Superintendent race will be incumbent Benton Bartlett (R) and challengers Scott Hansert (R) and Ronnie Watts (D). Carl Wilson (I) will seek Constable Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6 and 7.
These names are the currently available names as of Dec. 28. The last day to file paperwork to be included in the 2022 election is Feb. 17 at noon.