These members of the Coffee County Beta Club have worked diligently to earn their official Beta Club cord. These individuals have proven themselves to represent the best of Beta by remaining members in good standing and maintaining a 3.0 GPA or better. In addition to these guidelines, they have also attended a Beta club state or national convention during their high school careers as well as performed a majority of the activities and community service projects executed by our chapter this school year. Pictured from left are Alex Nelson, Alyssa Rigney, Hailey Marquis, Olivia Kilpatrick, Skylar Bundy, Matthew McCollough and Kiya Ferrell. Not pictured are Kasen Holt and Claire Rondolet.
-Photo provided