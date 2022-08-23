5b1157f3c8f9c.image.jpg

The Great American Rivalry Series season continues this week in Manchester, TN on Friday, Aug. 26. The rivalry will feature two premier teams: the Coffee County Red Raiders and the Tullahoma Wildcats at Tullahoma High School.

The Great American Rivalry Series® (GARS), now in its 19th year, shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation. Since 2004, the Series has covered more than 930 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition. Our sponsor for the 2022 season is the United States Marine Corps.

