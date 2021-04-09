According to graphic that pulls CDC data, about 19,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Coffee County as of March 30. That amounts to 23.22% of the county receiving a single dose, and 12.64% are fully vaccinated.
The state Department of Heath’s March 30 indicated that there were 6,695 total cases in Coffee County, 120 deaths, 110 people hospitalized and 6.460 cases inactive/recovered. As of March 30 there were 115 active cases.
Vaccinations are now open to everyone above the age 16. In addition to the Coffee County Health Department, Marcrom’s Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy has been offering vaccinations.
Currently there are three vaccines available, Moderna COVID Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID vaccine.
As of March 30, Marcrom’s and Walmart have Moderna. Coffee County Health Department will administer either Pfizer or Moderna. Kroger’s Pharmacy in Tullahoma has Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.
According to the state Dept. of Health, all the vaccines protect the patient from COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna deliver a bit of genetic code to cells as a “recipe” to make surface proteins like the spikes on te SARS-2 virus. The immune system sees these spikes as foreign and develops antibodies to fight them.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a different approach to reach the same goal. Viral vectoring uses a harmless adenovirus (some from the cold family) to carry a genetic code for the SARS-2 spike protein . These adenoviruses enter cells and use the code to make spike proteins. The state said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed using a fetal cell line. Studies show that Phizer and Moderna vaccines are 94-95% effective within 14 days of the second dose. Johnson & Johnson appears to be 72% effective after 28 days from the single dose.