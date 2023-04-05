During a brief Budget and Finance Committee Meeting on March 30, Accounts and Budgets Director Marianna Edinger told the members that over the coming weeks of budget meetings, the group and the mayor will address a “Christmas wish list” of an additional $3 million dollars.
The committee will see an official proposed budget at the April 6 meeting. From there, members will address each department’s requests and narrow them down to a workable budget.
Edinger said that there was not an additional $3 million in revenues.
The county budget will need to be approved by the beginning of the next fiscal year July 1.
Also at the meeting, the committee approved a grant application for Coffee County Manchester Public Library that if approved will provide five Verizon hotspots, five HP laptops and $2,000 for associated costs and training, from the American Library Association.
The hotspots contract will be for one year, with the option to continue it into the future.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
The Manchester V.F.W. Post 10904 welcomed Vietnam era veterans Thursday, March 30 for something they may not have received when they first returned to the United States from serving overseas – a thank you and a welcome home.
During a brief Budget and Finance Committee Meeting on March 30, Accounts and Budgets Director Marianna Edinger told the members that over the coming weeks of budget meetings, the group and the mayor will address a “Christmas wish list” of an additional $3 million dollars.
Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.
With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.
A motion hearing will be 9 a.m. April 11 at Coffee County Circuit Court concerning a property dispute by co-landowner Wayne Lance and the Coffee County Manchester Conference Center. Motions will be heard including a motion for summary judgement to dismiss.
The gym was filled with science projects and the library became the temporary home of a wax museum with students portraying historical figures, while art work lined the walls for the College Street Elementary annual STEAM and Literacy night.
The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.