4-H sewing group is off to strong start
A couple of weeks ago I started a beginning sewing project group. Our first meeting was very simple just covering the basics of sewing tools and what they are used for. The plan is to build on that knowledge and gradually introduce skills such as threading a sewing machine, sewing a straight stitch, and fabric selection.
But, I have a confession. I am a beginning sewer myself. I am learning using resources available to me and then introducing that knowledge to others. Essentially, we are learning together, but we are having so much fun.
The sewing group is limited to 10, and currently 5 spots are taken. Any young person grades four-12 is welcome to join on a first call first serve basis. We meet two Monday nights a month. Call 723-5141 to reserve your spot today. But, remember, this is for beginners only. If you are an advanced sewer, this class is not for you. However, if you are an advanced sewer and would like to serve as a volunteer, reach out to me. We are always looking for volunteers within the 4-H program.