4-H Day Camp recap
This year the Clyde M York 4-H staff out of Crossville was gracious enough to caravan to beautiful Manchester to offer a 4-H Day Camp. This happened on June 3 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds.
In addition to manpower, they brought in all kinds of games and supplies to make sure the youth enjoyed a variety of activities, many of which they would get to participate in if they could attend the traditional overnight 4-H camp. Our local kids got to experience ax throwing, GaGa, archery, fishing, leather crafts, bowling, and tie dye.
In addition, we had some volunteer Master Gardeners that presented some educational programs and worked with the campers to make some crafts and snacks.
All total we had 37 students to participate. We had 3 teens that assisted as well as four adult volunteers. It was an outstanding (and exhausting) day that we hope to repeat again.