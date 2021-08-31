4-H happenings.jpg

 

Jamie Oliver, Makenzi Oliver, Lexie Holder and Chloe Moorman are pictured while at State 4-H Congress.

-Photo provided

County 4-H attends State 4-H Congress

Coffee County was well represented at the 74th annual State 4-H Congress.  Lexie Holder, Chloe Moorman, and Makenzi Oliver attended the event that took place Aug. 15-18 in Murfreesboro.  Jamie Oliver served as the Coffee County volunteer leader for the event. 

4-H members that attend State 4-H Congress learn about state government, can debate mock bills and resolutions, meet their legislators, and tour the famous showboat, the General Jackson.

State 4-H Congress occurs once a year.  It is an event for ninth and 10th grade students.  Anyone interested in attending this event in 2022 should contact the UT-TSU office at 723-5141 for more information. 