County 4-H attends State 4-H Congress
Coffee County was well represented at the 74th annual State 4-H Congress. Lexie Holder, Chloe Moorman, and Makenzi Oliver attended the event that took place Aug. 15-18 in Murfreesboro. Jamie Oliver served as the Coffee County volunteer leader for the event.
4-H members that attend State 4-H Congress learn about state government, can debate mock bills and resolutions, meet their legislators, and tour the famous showboat, the General Jackson.
State 4-H Congress occurs once a year. It is an event for ninth and 10th grade students. Anyone interested in attending this event in 2022 should contact the UT-TSU office at 723-5141 for more information.