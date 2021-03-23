4-H Demonstration Contest
A demonstration is where an individual shows someone how to do or make something while explaining the steps. We have an opportunity for youth in grades fourth and fifth to participate in our county wide 4-H Demonstration contest. The contest will be held April 19, 20 and 21 by appointment only. For contest details, guidelines and registration, visit https://coffee.tennessee.edu/4-h-judging-teams-and-competitive-events/.
4-H Interactive Exhibit Contest
An interactive exhibit is where an individual creates an exhibit board highlighting a particular topic. Individuals will display his/her board and give an informal talk on what their board is about and what they have learned as a result of his/her effort preparing the board. We have an opportunity for youth in grades 6-8 to participate in our county wide 4-H Interactive Exhibit contest. The contest will be held April 19, 20 and 21 by appointment only. For contest details, guidelines and registration, visit https://coffee.tennessee.edu/4-h-judging-teams-and-competitive-events/.
Piggy Bank Pageant
The Piggy Bank Pageant is an opportunity to hand craft a piggy bank. General guidelines include: banks must be made by the student entering the bank, banks do not have to look like a pig, any material may be used except glass, and there should be a way to get money in and out of the bank without destroying it. To enter, craft your bank, label your bank with your name, grade, school and teacher’s name. Drop your bank off at the 4-H office located at 1331 McArthur St. in Manchester. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards will be distributed at grade levels 4-12. Youth younger may participate and will receive a participation ribbon. Banks may be dropped off the week of April 12-15 during office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
4-H Camp Update
It was announced by our state 4-H staff that we would not have overnight 4-H camp in 2021. We will have other fun and educational opportunities throughout the summer. One such opportunity will be a Day Camp where the 4-H camp staff will bring activities to our county for youth in grades 4-8 to enjoy. Be on the lookout for more details as they unfold.
For questions concerning any 4-H activity, call 723-5141.