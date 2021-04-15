4-H wins big at judging meat
Seven 4-H members represented Coffee County at the Regional 4-H Meat Identification and Judging competition that was held April 8 in Wilson County. Sarah Weaver, Blake Teal, and Caroline Teal competed in the Junior High division. The team ranked fourth, and Sarah Weaver was named the fifth high individual. Sydney Matthews, Jenna Newby, Lillie Ann Ogle, and Keely Harris competed in the Senior High division. Keely ranked 11th overall.
Meat Identification and Judging is a competition where youth identify cuts beef, pork and lamb. They learn their wholesale and retail cut names as well as cookery method. Additionally, youth learn to select and rank cuts of meat for quality.