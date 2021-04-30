Online photo contest is open to grades fourth-12th
Last year we introduced an online 4-H Photography contest, and it was a hit. Needless to say, we want to offer this again this year. The contest is now open and will close on June 1.
This is a contest open to youth in grades fourth-12th. Students may submit photos they have personally taken within the last 12 months (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021). Participants are allowed to submit one photo in each category but no more than one. Participants do not have to enter a photo in each category if they do not wish to. The categories include action, animals, building, creative, landscape, people and selfies.
All photos must be submitted by email to jmatthe1@utk.edu. Upon submission, students should include their name, grade, school and teacher’s name.
Virtual Cupcake Battle
Get out your pans and fire up your oven. It’s time to get ready for our first ever Virtual Cupcake Battle. This is a contest that is open to youth in grades fourth-12.
A contest entry consists of three cupcakes. They may be decorated identical, follow a theme or designed individually. Contestants must submit two photos to jmatthe1@utk.edu by June 1. One of the photos must be of the contestant in action and the other must be of the finish product.
Cake pops do not count as an entry but can be used as a decoration for an entry. Decorations may include edible and non-edible items.
All entries will be judged by public vote. Voting will take place June 7-11 and will conclude at 4:30 p.m. on June 11.
