A few months ago I decided to start a sewing project group for kids. Keep in mind, I am still teaching myself to sew. A year ago today, I didn’t even know how to thread a machine. But, I’m learning that once you learn to thread your machine and have the tension adjusted, straight stitches are easy, and it’s a lot of fun to sew. And, it’s so rewarding when you finish a project.
Now, about every other week I meet with a small group of kids to sew a project. So far we have made pillowcases, drawstring tote bags, and face masks. Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, for our next project, we are going to be making heart ornaments.
The kids are having a great time. In fact, in our last session, one of the kids said, “I hope this never ends.” I’m with her. As long as the kids are enjoying it and learning, we will keep meeting and building our skills. Who knows, maybe at the Coffee County Fair this year we will increase our entries in the clothing and textiles lot
I like to keep the group small for now, but I do have spots available. Anyone in grades 4-12 may join us. Best of all, it’s free to participate. Sometimes participants will bring in their own fabric to personalize their projects, but I am not charging a class fee. To register or ask questions, contact me at jmatthe1@utk.edu. I look forward to hearing from you.