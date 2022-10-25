911 Board eyes buying radio tower

The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.
The tower site, said Director Scott LeDuc, would be a better use of some of the 911 center’s money than letting it sit in reserves.
“There’s a lot to talk about,” LeDuc said concerning the purchase.
“If we are in need of a tower, instead of jumping through all the hoops it takes to get the licensing, the permits, the site – to find a site to put one, one that is already in place makes a lot more sense,” LeDuc said.
Partin said that the Tullahoma end of the county needs more radio coverage. The Bedford County addition of a digital tower in the Rippy Ridge area, just north of Tullahoma, will improve reception in the Barton Springs Area.
“Our weak spot is Normandy/northern Tullahoma. That’s going to be a couple of hundred thousand dollars we’re looking at,” he said, referring to the county’s strategy of using preexisting sites to put server space in.
“Unless you’re looking at it to rent out to commercial farmers for rent – as far as tacking coverage, that’s not going to change anything for us at all,” he said.
The Deer Run Tower, owned by Richard Myers, is the county’s strongest repeater.
But the Deer Run Tower will not help, push the radio signal deep into area schools and factories (a problem that was discussed frequently concerning the current county emergency radios). Partin said that a proposed 300-foot Air Force Base tower would connect to the new Motorola digital radios that have been purchased by the county and a will create compatibility between state and local agencies.
He said that this AEDC tower master site would provide deeper radio coverage in the Industrial Park structures.
Partin said he wasn’t opposed to purchasing the tower as an investment to rent out.
“I’m curious to see what he’s asking for it,” Partin said. “It has the potential to make money and pay for itself.”
The site has an existing guidewire tower, plus a new building and a new tower to replace the old 190 foot tower.
A second option could include $250,000 for building a freestanding tower with 11 acres with licenses and contracts.
The tower is currently generating about $5,000 per year to cover expenses.
The board created a three person subcommittee of Mark Williams, LeDuc and Partin, with Joe Hinch as an option.
The new digital Motorola radios have a smart feature that will allow them to connect to a building’s Wi-Fi system to seamlessly operate within the school buildings. The sheriff’s department’s new radios, when they come online will connect to the Coffee County Schools Wi-Fi and will be capable of connecting to deputy’s cell phone hotspots.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
