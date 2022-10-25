911 Board eyes buying radio tower

Coffee County Emergency Communications District

Coffee County Emergency Communications District  is located at 911 Jack Welch Drive. 

The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.

The tower site, said Director Scott LeDuc, would be a better use of some of the 911 center’s money than letting it sit in reserves.

