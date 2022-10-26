Coffee County 911 Communications Center is seeing a loss of trained dispatchers to surrounding counties.
“Right now we’re heading toward a dangerously low level of dispatchers. Our employees like to work overtime when they can, but not when it’s demanded,” said Center Director Scott LeDuc at the October meeting of the 911 Board.
“That gets really tough for anybody. You want fresh people in there and you don’t want to burn the ones out that you have.”
A source close to the 911 and Communication Center Boards have noted that several employees have left in the last year, and three have left in the last week, with one leaving hours after the meeting.
LeDuc said that pay rates are the reason for the loss of personnel.
“The only reasons I’ve been given for two employees leaving is pay,” LeDuc said.
LeDuc offered board members a comparison of how the county sits compared to surrounding ones.
According to the director, Bedford County dispatchers start out at $18.02 with no experience. Franklin County is $16.60. Rutherford County is at $22.50.
Coffee County starts at $13.50 and then a pay bump to $14 when the dispatcher is trained. Leduc said that five longtime employees have risen to make more than the starting pay at Rutherford County.
“We ought to think about taking action to preserve our biggest asset, our employees,” LeDuc said.
“I’m not saying that throwing money at employees is always going to save them from going somewhere else. There are other reasons why people go somewhere else.
Recently Coffee County lost two, Warren County lost three, LeDuc said, hinting that there are agencies that are “actively hunting our experienced employees.”
LeDuc said that he preferred keeping a starting pay and then giving a raise once trained rather than adopting the surrounding county’s method of starting employees out with a flash starting pay and keeping them there.
LeDuc said that the number of qualified applicants is low. Rutherford County ran an advertising campaign with the catch phrase, “What if you call 911 and no one answers.”
“That’s kind of what it boils down to,” LeDuc said.
LeDuc suggested taking a portion of the funds that are returned to 911 center to give scaled bonuses as alternative funding stream for de facto raises.
According to TECB policy, “’Section 130 Funds’ are state funds from any 911 Surcharge Revenue… collected in excess of the annual fiscal requirements of the TECB and the bimonthly disbursements made to the ECDs that is then distributed to the ECDs… .
LeDuc said that the Coffee County 911 will receive $129,000 in Section 130 Revenue. This unbudgeted “extra cash” is normally divided between employees, savings and capital improvements.
LeDuc proposed a 5% bonus that when added to the 5% raise budgeted by the county would amount to a 10% raise for the dispatchers. The estimates would use roughly $42,000 for a 5% bonus, $50,000 for a 6% bonus and $60,000 for a 7% out of the $129,000.
Board Member Sheriff Chad Partin questioned giving what would amount to a raise from a non-guaranteed funding source.
He in turn motioned that that representatives from 911 go before Budget and Finance with a proposal for raises.
“I feel that starting pay here needs to be in the $18(.20) range,” Partin said. “What scares me is what I’m afraid the legislature is going to do in this next session with monies.”
“Next year there may not be any leftovers, then that throws it back on us to roll it up the street because we set a pay rate…” Partin said, suggesting that any pay increase come from the general fund.
Quality Assurance to weigh heavily on promotions/bonuses
A system of reviewing calls and radio traffic at the center is being expanded to rate the quality of the calls. Assistant Director Bob Jarman was exclusively doing the reviews, but now the supervisors have been added in as reviewers. CTO trainers are anticipated to be added next.
The center started out with poor ranking, dispatchers scoring in the 40% range, but has climbed into the 75%. The top scoring dispatcher, who ranked in the 90 percent, has left recently.
The program will be used to grade performance.
“QA will weigh heavily on whether you know what you’re doing,” LeDuc said, referring to employee performance bonus and promotions.
LeDuc called the rubric a way to document performance beyond calls per shift.
Jarman said that program was about quality assurance and quality improvement.
“Our goal is to maybe partner with another agency…and use a call and have everybody grade. Let’s see how you grade it and see if we are all on the same page,” Jarman said.