Coffee County 911 Director Scott LeDuc told the Consolidated Communication Committee at the July meeting how the center is planning the mobile communication post during Bonnaroo music festival.
This will be the first Bonnaroo during LeDuc’s tenure and the first Bonnaroo that has been under the jurisdiction of Manchester City. The city has asked for communication center dispatchers to handle communications at this year’s festival.
“We’re the pros. This is what we get paid for, so absolutely, we’re going to do our 1,000 percent best out there for you guys,” he said.
The communication center is in the process of upgrading equipment hardware and software. Some of the current work stations will be used in the mobile command unit.
“We are in the process of saying, what does it take to build a mobile command unit that’s not been built before over here?” LeDuc said.
Sheriff Chad Partin said that when the county was handling Bonnaroo, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department had the warrants staff handling communications. Everything from the Bonnaroo Network was relayed to the Communication Center. Partin said that the setup was so that the day-to-day communications would not be taxed by Bonnaroo traffic.
“A lot of times there will be incidents outside that event that can get hot. It never fails when you have something going on you’ll have a shooting or major incident,” Partin said, confirming that the center would not be short staffed by using despatchers in the post.
The new setup could be able to do NCIC and warrant checks separately from the main center.
LeDuc said that the command post would be able to have real time, direct link to the main facility.