911 hang ups reveal violent encounter

A series of cutoff 911 calls led police to a domestic situation between a mother and her adult son.
According to a preliminary report, Manchester Police responded Jan. 24 to Hayfield Circle to an ongoing incident in which the caller repeatedly placed calls for help which were disconnected by her son.
Coffee County Dispatchers were unable to gather enough information to determine much more than that the caller was in distress. Officers responded with emergency traffic.
The victim (name withheld) indicated to police that her 32-year-old son (name also withheld to avoid reveling the victim’s name) had a drug problem. The subject had recently moved from North Carolina to try and get clean.
On Jan. 24, the subject had been demanding that someone take him to Chattanooga for some methadone. The subject became enraged when the mother refused.
Police said that the situation escalated then and the subject physically grabbed his mother, threw her into the kitchen and broke her iPhone to prevent calls for help.
The subject then allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck, scratching her from the back of her head and down her neck.
The subject left the scene just before police arrived. A warrant was obtained for his arrest for domestic assault.