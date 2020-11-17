‘A year of unexpected blessings’

In a year with much uncertainty and anxiety, Blue Monarch, a local residential recovery program, has also found it to be “a year filled with many unexpected blessings,” said Susan Binkley, founder and director of Blue Monarch. The organization is celebrating the ground-breaking on new home, Rechter Home.
Since 2003, Blue Monarch has served women and their children recovering from abuse and addictions as well as significant trauma. The restrictions from the season have presented many challenges for the nonprofit, but some unique opportunities have surfaced as well.
As a program that emphasizes strong parenting skills for mothers who may be adjusting to parenting sober for the first time, the additional time together offered rich opportunities for stronger bonds to develop between mother and child. Blue Monarch has a reputation for reuniting children with their mothers who had lost custody, and 2020 was no exception.
Families were restored after painful separations, and the missing bond between mothers and children were developed and strengthened, according to Binkley.
“We focus just as much on the child’s recovery as we do the mother’s because after all, they have experienced trauma of their own,” Binkley said. “And we feel it is critical that our moms learn how to parent their children sober, so the stress of parenting doesn’t become a trigger for relapse. We provide hands-on parenting coaching to help each mother with her individual parenting struggles.
“Our work never stopped throughout this season, and we have seen some amazing things happen even though it often seemed our world was not consistent with that outside of Blue Monarch, which seemed so dark.”
There was tremendous excitement among the women and children of Blue Monarch as construction began on a new eight-family home, located on the 108-acre campus in Coffee County near Monteagle.
“Most of the families we serve were on a lengthy waiting list before they came to us, so they empathize with the ones currently on that list, which exceeds 200 families,” Binkley said. “It was touching to see how thrilled they were for other women and children who will live in this beautiful new home one day.”
Construction on the eight-family residence is possible through an unexpected gift of $825,000 from Ben and Joan Rechter of Nashville.
They have been generous, faithful supporters of Blue Monarch since 2004 and enthusiastically endorse the transforming work of Blue Monarch, according to Binkley.
“How can anyone look at the amazing work being done by Blue Monarch and not want to support them?” said Ben Rechter. “The results speak for themselves.”
In addition to the strong emphasis on parenting, Blue Monarch also implements many exercises to encourage a sense of gratitude among the individuals they serve.
“Our residents write thank-you notes to every person who gives, which is probably the one thing I hear about the most from our donors,” Binkley said. “Even though we teach gratitude at Blue Monarch, it’s actually the courageous women and precious children we serve who often remind me of all we have to be thankful for. I suspect this year will be no different.”
For more information about Blue Monarch, visit www.bluemonarch.org or call 931-924-8900.