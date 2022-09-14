Don Jans
John Coffelt, Editor

In the age compensated, Race for the Ages ultra-marathon held Labor Day weekend at Fred Deadman Park , the older you are, the older the participants are, the earlier they start, and numerically, the oldies runner has the lowest number.

At 90, Bib Number 1, Don Jans, of Villages, Fla., got the premier spot on his weekend-long journey to complete his 119-mile course. Last year he logged 115 miles.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you