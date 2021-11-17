Agreement clears way for local TCAT

One of the main items on the agenda was to approve co-location of Tennessee College of Technology and Department Human Services in the county-owned vocational rehabilitation building at 91 Volunteer Parkway and approve an interagency agreement for joint operations, occupancy and sharing of all utility and maintenance for facility by the agencies.
Before opening for discussion, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell told the commission and attendees that a lot of work has been put in to reach this point, going back years of discussion of bringing a TCAT to Coffee County, and thanked Commissioner Bobby Bryan for “being the tip of the spear” for the last few months of work he’s put in.
Bryan thanked Cordell and said it was team effort involving himself, President of the TCAT McMinnville Dr. Melody Edmonds, DHS representative Selina Kirkland and TBR representative Nathan Garrett to be part of this opportunity for the children of Coffee County who are seeking alternative education opportunities.
“I want to thank these three people for their work over the past six months to help Coffee County to arrive at a milestone in the unique opportunity,” Bryan said. “It has been a team effort and it couldn’t have happened without these agencies working together with us.”
Bryan said the community partnership is also starting a model for the state as this has not been done before in Tennessee, so they need to “do it right because the state wants to use this as model.”
He added the economic benefits for the county citizens and taxpayers will be significant, and Coffee County has been recommended for a new permanent facility in the statewide plan from TBR.
Before elaborating further about the agreement, Bryan invited Edmonds to speak to the commission and to answer any questions. Edmonds said she was excited about the opportunity as TCAT is about student success and partnering with communities to provide what employers need.
“Everything we do is a team effort so we always invite our community folks to help us know what the needs are and to work with us as we make those opportunities for the students,” Edmonds said.
After Edmonds spoke, Bryan continued and said the state DHS is currently leasing the 12,000 sq. feet vocational rehab building until October 2022 and the lease for the building is approximately $95,000 a year. According to Bryan, DHS has changed its operation and will no longer need the full space in the facility.
He said what was negotiated was that DHS will continue to make lease payments until October 2022, then there will be two five year leases, one with DHS and TCAT, and DHS has agreed to pay 50% of the lease, even though they will occupy a third of the space. TCAT meanwhile has committed $250,000 to upgrades and improvements for the building and facilities inside and outside the building. TCAT will also commit $200,000 in additional funds for new equipment. Bryan added the county will not be paying for operation or maintenance costs as DHS and TCAT will split those costs.
He added the industrial program in Coffee County will doubled immediately with day and night classes, an addition of a nursing program and plans of adding other programs like machine tool technology.
“This is a great opportunity for the kids of Coffee County where they can commit 18 months or so to a program, possibly costing very little in tuition and not have any debt, come out and have certification and be able to have jobs in the $50,000 plus range with benefits waiting on them,” Bryan said. “This is an opportunity for a lot of kids that are interested in trades and would not necessarily be going on the college track in our county. I certainly appreciate the commission’s support on this effort.”
Before the vote was called, Commissioner Dennis Hunt thanked Bryan for all of the work he put into for getting the agreement to the commission.
“It was significant, time consuming and I think he did a good job,” Hunt said.
Cordell also thanked Bryan for his work. The commission voted unanimously 19-0 to pass the agreement.