A 7th grader has been charged with carrying a weapon onto school property after the boy brought an AirSoft “BB-style” pistol to Westwood Middle School Dec. 3, resulting in an approximately 45-minute lockdown of the school while law enforcement and administrators assessed the threat.
According to the redacted preliminary police report obtained by the Times Monday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the student was dropped off at school with the airsoft pistol in the right pocket of his backpack.
Another student saw the pistol and reported the situation to Principal Jim Stone, who apprehended the student in the hallway. Stone located the weapon and took the student to the office.
The school resource officer was then called in. The student told Stone and the SRO that he had taken the pistol to his grandmother’s house and had forgotten it was in his backpack.
WMS SRO Leah Carrick contacted her supervisor at Manchester Police Department and Stone notified Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn.
After collaborating with the district attorney’s office and all parties, the decision was made to charge the student with carrying a weapon on school property.
The youth’s mother was called and the student was served a juvenile petition for the charge and released to the parent.
On Friday, Stone issued a statement about the incident.
Stone's email, shared with the Times by Manchester City Schools Director Joey Vaughn reads in part, "I want to let you know that we have handled the situation (on campus) today and we are safe, we are secure, and everything is going to be okay."
"I want to make it clear that we did not have a real gun brought to campus today. Students, I want to let you know that your safety is always our top priority and we will continue to make your school safe and secure," he says.
The Times is following this story and will update readers of any new developments.