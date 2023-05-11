Alderman proposes department head evaluations

New/old faces on the board

Pictured are the newly elected aldermen candidates from the 2022 General Election:  Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs, Mark Messick and Donnie Parsley    

Manchester Alderman Julie Anderson has proposed the city begin implementing annual evaluations as a way to ensure the city’s department heads are aware of the expectations that come with their roles.

 “It has come to my attention that since we don’t have a city manager, we don’t have anyone doing a review of department heads, so the department heads don’t really know what our expectations are and they are not getting feedback annually,” Anderson said during the May 2 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

