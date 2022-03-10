A Murfreesboro attorney representing a group of unnamed Manchester residents has submitted a letter to the city calling into question the eligibility of Alderman Chris Elam to serve on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Elam, according to the letter written by Drew Justice, resides outside the city limits and by city charter Article IV 6(b)(4) would be ineligible to serve by not maintaining a residence in the city.
According to documents submitted with the letter, his conflict of interest statement filed by Elam lists his address as of December 2021 at on Richland Farms Drive. The latter further said that Elam is building a new residence that is further outside the city limits. The
Justice asks that BOMA declare the seat vacant and then conduct the regular city election with four rather than the three seats currently open.
On Monday prior to the March BOMA meeting, Mayor Marilyn Howard said that the city was conversing with its attorney, and she intends to discuss the matter with Elam.
On the statement of interests form filed early in 2021, he lists his address as South Windsor Court in Manchester. According to county records that residence was sold a year ago, on March 5 to Robert Calliam.