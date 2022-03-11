Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher’s lawsuit against the State of Tennessee has been dismissed without prejudice due to subject-matter jurisdiction issues over her lack of standing. The legal action sought to enjoin the state from enforcing a provision in state law that stipulates municipal elections shall be nonpartisan, thus allowing for a potential municipal primary run when she seeks reelection in two years.
Amacher brought her suit against the state, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Tennessee Election Commission Aug. 17, 2021, seeking a permanent injunction against the defendants from enforcing the nonpartisan municipal elections statue in state law.
According to the Hon. Judge Eli Richardson, the defendants in the case argued that Amacher’s original complaint “fails to allege an ‘injury-in-fact’ to herself.” Additionally, the court said, Amacher’s response to that claim by the defendants was “difficult to follow and in places shows a deep misunderstanding of the law.”
“It appears to the Court that in some places throughout the Response, Plaintiff copied and pasted arguments from her motion for preliminary injunction without regard to organization or relevance,” the court noted in a footnote about her response.
Amacher told the Times that the case wasn’t dismissed on the merit but on standing,- basically saying the party itself needs to be the chief complainant.
She also clarified that the suit was not against the City of Manchester.
Amacher previously was denied a motion for preliminary injunction, which would have prevented the state from enforcing section 2-13-208 of Tennessee Code Annotated, which states all municipal elections shall be nonpartisan, while the matter was litigated. At that time, the court said she was unlikely to have any likely success on the merits of the motion and thus denied her the preliminary injunction.
Further, the court said in its dismissal of the case, Amacher failed to describe any “concrete and particularized” injury to herself as an individual, noting that her inability to be designated as a Republican on the voter ballot is not a violation of her First Amendment right to free speech as “she is neither writing nor publishing said ballot.”
“Moreover, there is no constitutional right to have one’s party affiliation denoted on a ballot,” the court said, adding that because there is no violation of her free speech rights, there is no “injury-in-fact” as is required for Article III standing.
The court also noted that her complaint actually contained alleged injuries to the Coffee County Republican Party rather than herself.
“Plaintiff has not alleged injury to herself, nor has she alleged any facts plausibly suggesting that the Coffee County Republican Party is unable to protect its own interests,” the court said, noting Amacher also lacks third party standing since she does not have injury-in-fact to herself.
Ultimately, the court noted that because Amacher failed to meet the criteria for Article III standing, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over her claims, and thus dismissed the case. The court also denied a motion from the defendants arguing against other points in Amacher’s argument as moot, since the court first noted it lacked jurisdiction over the claims.
Since the case was dismissed without prejudice, Amacher could, in theory, bring the case again. A request for comment from Amacher’s attorney, James Threet, went unanswered by press time.