Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen addressed the upcoming 2021-22 budget during a work session on March 23.
During an earlier Finance Committee meeting, a slimmed down budget was approved to be presented before the full board. Additions to the budget were mostly put on hold with the anticipation that budget amendments will be made once the city gets a better look at the year’s revenue.
Finance Director Bridget Anderson said that after all the changes that have been made by the finance committee, the budget pulls $2,064,067 from reserves.
Alderman Ryan French notes that budgets are purposely conservative and call for dips into the reserves, but in practice, the city seldom has needed to dip into those reserves.
“Of the last five years, we’ve passed every single budget on the front end...projected dips into reserves. But we never dip into reserves,” he said.
“We get these data from the state, and Bridget is conservative, as she should be, but our sales tax revenue has continued to grow at a pace larger than the state,” French said.
He added that over a third of the sales tax revenue is from new sources over the last 6-7 years.
Currently, at the end of 2020, the city had $8.2 million. This year’s budget has pulled right at $2 million from that. Subtract a recommended 25% buffer that leaves $4 million.
Alderman Mark Messick said, “We don’t need to $8 million in reserves and have (employees) who need trucks and equipment. I’m all for passing a balanced budget and then we have some money left over, then filling everybody’s wish list.”
French suggested the ongoing sidewalk projects and the employee retirement fund.
“We need that done and out of the way and address that issue,” French said. “I don’t care if it show up as a front end reserve dip.”
Anderson said that there is money added to the fund, but this year, a lot has been pulled out.
French proposed the city make restoring the fund a priority in the budget.
Left in were College Street Elementary School buildout money, sidewalk funds, debt service money and conference center funding. If all the departments’ requests were included, the budget would have pulled $6,308,157.