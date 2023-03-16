All city employees to receive bi-weekly pay

Americans certainly know how to spend money. And they're doing it at escalating rates—even outpacing inflation.
U.S. households spent an average of $67,000 in 2021 on everything from groceries to political contributions, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That was a 9.1% increase over 2020. Pre-tax incomes were up about 3.7%, and the Consumer Price Index—which measures inflation through urban prices of various goods and services—increased by 4.7%.
Predictably, the highest expenditures among all income brackets are on necessities like housing, transportation, and food. But spending can vary widely among demographics.
CouponBirds used 2021 BLS Consumer Expenditures Survey data to analyze spending differences based on pre-tax household income, examining spending overall and within four major categories. Spending increased within all income brackets in 2021 and grew faster than pre-tax earnings in each.
Income inevitably has the most profound effect on how people spend. The idea of living paycheck to paycheck isn't new. Still, the data spells it out clearly: Lower-income households must spend a higher share on daily necessities—and don't make enough to cover even that, reinforcing cycles of poverty. Meanwhile, higher earners have more to save and invest in retirement.
Among this data set, the average household size of all survey respondents was 2.4, with the highest income bracket at 3.2 people and the lowest income bracket at 1.7 people. While this analysis focuses on spending at various income levels, household size and other factors (age, race, place, etc.) also influence spending patterns.
After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.
The stated goal of the shift is to make the pay periods consistent among all city employees to “ensure the conduct of orderly and efficient city business,” the ordinance reads.
The shift which comes at the recommendation of the Finance Committee is, according to the department heads, unpopular with the employees.
The deciding factor for Alderman Bob Bellamy was whether the shift would create an inconvenience or a hardship.
“Several years ago we were going to do this and they were going to have a hardship,” Bellamy said.
Director of the Street Department George Gannon in reference to the July 1 start date said that when the employees accepted that they would have time to prepare.
Director of Water and Sewer Philip Miller said that 90% of his employees don’t like it, but that it was probably just an inconvenience.
Alderman Julie Anderson said that she was approached by employees in the water and street departments objecting to the shift.
“These are people that are on budgets on the week-to-week paycheck. I think for some of them it would cause a hardship at this time because of the inflation that’s going on and I’m not sure that the 10% correction is enough. For that reason, while I think it good thing for the city of Manchester to streamline, I don’t think the timing is great, so I’m going to be voting no,” Anderson said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard noted that 37 employees across the city employ are paid bi-weekly and make less than those currently paid weekly.
The devil in the details
During the discussion, two amendments were made in attempt to settle when the shift would go into effect.
“I would ask, if possible, the board to consider approval on everyone on bi-weekly pay schedule at the end of the May 1 pay period,” Mayor Marilyn Howard asked.
She said the two months would give time for the employees prepare.
“The raise (and back pay reflecting a 10% pay increase) will have come in,” she said, noting that payroll includes various other items to be calculated in addition to cutting paychecks.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick objected, saying that word had spread concerning the Finance Commission’s recommendation, and employees were told the July date.
“We also gave employees notice we would do it July 1,” he said. “I know payroll might be a problem but for three months, with the employees we have working there, I think they can handle it.”
Alderman Ryan French pointed out that the BOMA hadn’t made any promises to the employees. The matter would not be official until approved by the board.
“That’s not fair for you to say that for me. It’s not my fault they went back and told them … July 1. The first reading is tonight. It could fail all together,” he said.
French made a motion to amend the resolution to take effect in May. That amendment failed with only him and Alderman Donny Parsley in favor. A second amendment by Finance Committee Chairman, Alderman Joey Hobbs that deleted a 1-and-a-half weekly transition cycle passed with unanimous approval.
The first reading of the ordinance passed 5-1 with Anderson voting no.
