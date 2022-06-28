Since Coffee County native Jason Phillips II was little, he always wanted to be a firefighter. Now at 29, the Marshall County’s Farmington Richcreek Volunteer Fire Department Battalion Chief has overcome his personal struggles to obtain and excel as one.
"Don't let the words of others discourage you from what you really want to do or be in life. Do it anyway and try till you succeed,” Phillips said.
Phillips went through school in a time much less inclusive to those facing special needs.
“When my son was going to school there, he struggled and struggled. It was constant,” said Phillips’
mother Kimberly Osborne.
Phillips, she explained was diagnosed early as having Asperger’s Syndrome and through the seventh grade collected range of other diagnoses like ADHD and PDD.
“He went through the alphabet,” she said. “They had classes for those types of issues. It was looked at as more of a punishment.”
Osborne said that as Phillips got older, he became distant from his classes and his mental health got to the point where he expressed daily wanting to harm himself.
“He had a passion for wanting to be a firefighter,” Osborne said, yet the consensus among his teachers was that that would never be possible.
Phillps felt he would not be able to obtain those dreams.
Osborne said that she was told by the school that her boy needed to know that he’s not going to be able to do that.
But Phillips did.
He became a junior firefighter in August of 2011 at the age of 17, even before graduating from Tullahoma Christian Academy with a Vocational diploma in May of 2012.
In March 2013, he graduated from the Fire Services and Codes Enforcement Academy.
Phillips has taken extra training, courses and classes including: Search operations class with TEMA, vehicle extraction, the chief class at TFACA, he has completed his National Incident Management System testing online through FEMA and completed six classes with The International Association of Arson Investigators.
“Yes, you can do anything,” Osborne would tell her son growing up. “You don’t let these labels that you’ve been given get in the way and stop you.”
As Phillips’ career progressed, he was able to work with various fire departments, including North Coffee and then settled at Farmington. He quickly rose through the ranks to become the first-ever battalion chief. The position he’s in works side-by-side with the chief to run the department.
Along with Battalion Chief, Jason is also the maintenance chairperson and training officer for the department.
“He is so passionate about this; he would just live at the department if he could. He’s there for every call, even when nobody else is available. He’ll go on that call by himself,” Osborne said.
“It can be done. I’ve talked to so many parents over the years with kids with these types of issues. They are so exhausted. So mentally and physically drained, and on top of that being told their kids aren’t good enough…It’s a shame that so many parents and children hear this. How depressing is that alone?”