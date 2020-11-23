Alontae Taylor recognizes Coffee County High School teacher

As Thanksgiving Day approaches many of the people that have positively impacted us come into the forefront.
For Coffee County Central High School alum and University of Tennessee starting corner Alontae Taylor, Kristi Stewart is one such person.
Stewart is a math teacher at Coffee County Central High School, and she was recognized by Taylor on the SEC network’s website. Taylor was recently interviewed by SEC nation as part of the network’s partnership with College Playoff Football Foundation to recognize teachers through the Extra Yard for Teachers program.
Taylor was the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback until his graduation in 2017, and received numerous honors, including Sophomore All-American and numerous all-region selections.
In the interview Taylor mentioned Stewart’s impact on him.
“Ms. Stewart was my math teacher, a subject I was always very passionate about,” he said. “She always made sure to tell me that I’m a smart student and that I could accomplish anything that I could set my mind to. She is a very awesome teacher and I’ll always tell her that no matter if no one is telling her or not that she is impacting kids’ lives each and every day.”