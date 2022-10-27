Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

EMS
Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.

The Ambulance Authority is a separate entity, created by a Private Act, that over sees the county Emergency Ambulance Service. The idea resurfaced at the September meeting but was postponed due to several members being absent. A discussion was briefly held at the October meeting, but the members opted to postpone talks pending further research.

