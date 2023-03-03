Animal Control projected finances take shape

animal shelter
The burden of financing Coffee County Animal Control, namely the new shelter, will not fall solely on the backs of the taxpayers, according to plans laid out during a recent committee meeting.

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny told the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee that the fundraising nonprofit organization, Coffee County Cares for Animals, met Feb. 13 and will empower a fundraiser to match the $500,000 dollars that the county has allocated in ARP Covid relief funds and that of an unnamed donor who will match any funds raised up to $500,000. If successful, all together the county will have a total of $1.5 million to put into the construction of a new shelter.

